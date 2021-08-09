Chemcon Speciality falls after Q1 PAT declines 13% QoQ

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals tumbled 5.46% to Rs 498.80 after the chemical maker posted a 13.4% decline in net profit to Rs 13.41 crore on 20% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 57.2 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit increased 51.8% on 25.2% rise in revenue from operations in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Profit before tax fell 15% quarter on quarter while it rose by 52% year on year to Rs 18 crore in Q1 FY22. The result was announced during market hours today, 9 August 2021.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals is a manufacturer of specialized chemicals, used in the pharmaceutical and Oilwell industries. It supplies its products to domestic customers and as well as customers outside India.

