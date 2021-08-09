Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd, I G Petrochemicals Ltd, Future Enterprises Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 August 2021.

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd lost 12.47% to Rs 127.7 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50873 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd crashed 11.51% to Rs 150.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48375 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44399 shares in the past one month.

I G Petrochemicals Ltd tumbled 10.52% to Rs 632.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30502 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14482 shares in the past one month.

Future Enterprises Ltd fell 10.00% to Rs 8.28. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Next Mediaworks Ltd dropped 10.00% to Rs 4.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4893 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3921 shares in the past one month.

