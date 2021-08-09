Volumes jump at BASF India Ltd counter

BASF India Ltd saw volume of 12.74 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares

Valiant Organics Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, MRF Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 August 2021.

BASF India Ltd saw volume of 12.74 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.00% to Rs.3,612.25. Volumes stood at 10.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Valiant Organics Ltd witnessed volume of 4.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55004 shares. The stock increased 8.99% to Rs.1,434.95. Volumes stood at 49053 shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 10.63 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.40 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.92% to Rs.1,316.00. Volumes stood at 10.15 lakh shares in the last session.

MRF Ltd witnessed volume of 50876 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7781 shares. The stock increased 2.80% to Rs.81,380.05. Volumes stood at 10148 shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd witnessed volume of 4.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77820 shares. The stock dropped 1.69% to Rs.654.95. Volumes stood at 72621 shares in the last session.

