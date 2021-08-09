Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 422.94 points or 2% at 20727.47 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.97%), Vedanta Ltd (down 2.58%),Coal India Ltd (down 2.53%),NMDC Ltd (down 2.41%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.82%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.58%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.46%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.86%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.82%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 136.04 or 0.25% at 54141.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.6 points or 0.33% at 16184.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 298.17 points or 1.11% at 26507.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 96.77 points or 1.18% at 8103.54.

On BSE,1137 shares were trading in green, 2120 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

