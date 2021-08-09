Clean Science and Tech Q1 PAT rises 2% QoQ to Rs 54 cr

The chemical maker posted a 2.7% rise in net profit to Rs 54.61 crore on 9.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 146.30 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit increased 30.3% while revenue from operations rose 29.62% in Q1 FY22.

Profit before tax rose 26% to Rs 72 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21. The result was announced during market hours today, 9 August 2021.

Shares of Clean Science and Technology were down 2.19% at Rs 1,620 on BSE.

Clean Science and Technology manufactures functionally critical specialty chemicals such as performance chemicals- mono methyl ether of hydroquinone (MEHQ), butylated hydroxyl anisole (BHA), L-ascorbyl palmitate and anisole.

Shares of Clean Science and Technology entered bourses on 19 July 2021. The scrip was listed at a price of Rs 1784.40 per share, at a premium of 98.27% to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The IPO of Clean Science and Technology received bids for 114.92 crore shares as against 1.23 crore shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 93.41 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 July 2021 and closed on 9 July 2021. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 880-900 per share.

