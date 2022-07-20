Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spurts 10.73%, S&P BSE Energy index Rises 1.85%

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 7.85% over last one month compared to 8.8% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 7.27% rise in the SENSEX

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 10.73% today to trade at Rs 294.65. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 1.85% to quote at 8068.88. The index is up 8.8 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil India Ltd increased 6.76% and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd added 5.53% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 22.35 % over last one year compared to the 6.04% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 7.85% over last one month compared to 8.8% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 7.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 93506 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.46 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 417.95 on 08 Jun 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 94.65 on 24 Feb 2022.

