SSWL skids after Q1 PAT slips 14% YoY to Rs 44 cr

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) fell 2.98% to Rs 818.45 after the company's net profit dropped 13.61% to Rs 44.13 crore in Q1 FY23 compared with 51.08 crore in Q1 FY22.
Revenue from operations climbed 49.84% to Rs 1016.09 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against Rs 678.13 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 71.04 crore in Q1 FY23, up 13.23% as against Rs 62.74 crore reported in Q1 FY22.
Total expenses grew 53.01% to Rs 945.08 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22. During the quarter, the company's cost of material consumed jumped 51.23% to Rs 697.02 crore and employee benefits expenses surged 37.59% to Rs 65.22 crore.
Further, the company's board approved 5-for-1 stock split. The company will split each share of face value of Rs 5 each into 5 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.
Earlier in the day, India Ratings and Research upgraded the company's long-term issuer rating to 'IND A+' from 'IND A-'. India Ratings said that the upgrade follows a substantial improvement in SSWL's credit metrics on account of a solid improvement in the operating performance, and an increased share of higher-margin business (alloy + exports) in the revenue, leading to a significant improvement in business profile.
SSWL is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry. The firm operates in automotive wheels segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU