Cheviot Company fixes record date for dividend

Record date is 17 July 2019Cheviot Company has fixed 17 July 2019 as record date for payment of dividend. In respect of the shares held in electronic form, the dividend will be paid to the persons whose names shall appear as beneficial owners as at the end of the business hours on Wednesday, 24 July, 2019 as per details furnished by National Securities Depository and Central Depository Services (India).
