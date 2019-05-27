JUST IN
Board of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. approves alteration in authorised equity share capital

At meeting held on 27 May 2019

The Board of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. at its meeting held on 27 May 2019 has approved the following -

Alteration in authorised equity share capital by way of reclassification of preference share capital into equity shares -

Reclassification of existing Authorized Share Capital of the Company of Rs. 2,50,00,00,000 (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty Crore only) comprising 15,00,00,000 (Fifteen Crores) Equity Shares of Rs.10 (Rupees Ten) each and 1,00,00,000 (One Crore) Preference Shares of Rs. 100 (Rupees One Hundred) each to Rs. 2,50,00,00,000 (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty Crores only) comprising entirely 25,00,00,000 (Twenty Five Crores) Equity Shares of Rs.10 (Rupees Ten) each subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the Company.

Mon, May 27 2019. 15:43 IST

