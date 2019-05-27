Sterlite Technologies unveils Intellza - an AI-powered Business Intelligence Solution

-
Sterlite Technologies unveiled Intellza - its next-generation business intelligence solution, at the recently concluded TM Forum Digital Transformation World 2019 in Nice, France.
The solution maximises engagement through AI-based predictive modelling of customers' journey.
The innovative solution was validated in the event by leading telcos - Orange and Deutsche Telekom.
STL's AI-powered business insights and data analytics solution empowers telcos to bring deep personalisation, assess the performance of newly launched products, gauge customers' expectation and help introduce relevant products with minimal risks, opening up new revenue streams.
