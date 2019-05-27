Board of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. approves rights issue

-
At meeting held on 27 May 2019 rThe Board of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. at its meeting held on 27 May 2019 has approved raising of upto Rs 56.54 crore by issuance of 3,54,10,911 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each of the company by way of a rights issue to eligible shareholders of the company.
The Board approved the following terms of the Rights Issue:
a. Rights Issue Price: Rs. 16 (Rupees Sixteen) per fully paid equity share [including a premium of Rs. 6 (Rupees Six) per fully paid equity share over face value of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten) per share]; and
b. Rights entitlement ratio: 1 (One) equity share for every 4 (Four) shares held by eligible shareholders as on record date.
