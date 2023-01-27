China Market closed for the Lunar New Year holidays

Mainland China share market remained closed on Friday, 27 January 2023, for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded modestly higher on Friday, 27 January 2023, on tracking positive cues from Wall Street overnight, thanks to upbeat U. S. economic data, including stronger than expected GDP growth and a more than expected surge in economic activity in the fourth quarter.

Australia's &P/ASX200 index was up 0.34%, to 7,493.83.

Japan's 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index edged up 0.07% to 27,382.56. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 0.54% to 22,688.90, South Korea's KOSPI index grew 0.6% to 2,484.02, and Taiwan's Taiex index rose 0.04% to 14,932.93. India's Nifty50 index slid 1.7% to 17593.70.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)