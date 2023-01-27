China Market closed for the Lunar New Year holidays

-
Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded modestly higher on Friday, 27 January 2023, on tracking positive cues from Wall Street overnight, thanks to upbeat U. S. economic data, including stronger than expected GDP growth and a more than expected surge in economic activity in the fourth quarter.
Australia's &P/ASX200 index was up 0.34%, to 7,493.83.
Japan's 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index edged up 0.07% to 27,382.56. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 0.54% to 22,688.90, South Korea's KOSPI index grew 0.6% to 2,484.02, and Taiwan's Taiex index rose 0.04% to 14,932.93. India's Nifty50 index slid 1.7% to 17593.70.
