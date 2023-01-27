JUST IN
Australia Market rebounds on upbeat offshore cues

Capital Market 

Australia stock market finished session higher on Friday, 27 January 2023, recouping the losses in the previous session, lifted by tracking a solid rally on Wall Street overnight, following the release of upbeat U. S. economic data, including stronger than expected GDP growth data.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 25.54 points, or 0.34%, to 7,493.83. The broader All Ordinaries index added 21.53 points, or 0.28%, to 7,709.54.

Total 8 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Consumer Staples was the best performing sector, gaining 1.23%, followed by information Technology (up 1.32%), A-REIT (up 1.13%), and financials (up 1%) while energy was worst performing sector, erasing 1.84%.

The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were MEGAPORT and LIONTOWN RESOURCES, up 7.22% and 5.19% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were NEW HOPE CORP and WHITEHAVEN COAL, down 9.03% and 6.64% respectively.

Shares of information technology companies advanced, with Afterpay owner Block gaining more than 1%, Appen adding almost 1%, Xero advancing almost 2%, WiseTech Global surging almost 5% and Zip up almost 4%.

Shares of energy companies declined, with Yancoal (down 9.5%), New Hope Corporation (down 9%) and Whitehaven Coal (down 6.6%) led the decliners

Shares of big four banks all up with ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac gaining almost 1% each, while Commonwealth Bank was up 0.5%.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Australia Export Prices Fall 0.9% In Q4- Export prices in Australia were down 0.9% on quarter and 20.5% on year in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

The main contributors to the fall were coal, coke and briquettes (-7.8%), metalliferous ores and metal scrap (-0.9%), petroleum and petroleum products (-7.5%) and meat and meat preparations (-3%). The main offsetting contributors were cereals and cereal preparations (+8.1%), crude fertilizers and crude minerals (+11.6%) and gold, non-monetary (+4.3%). Import prices rose 1.8% on quarter and 14.9% on year, fueled by gains from electrical machinery apparatus and appliances (+3.9%), telecommunications equipment (+4.3%) and general industrial machinery (+4.1%).

Australia Final Demand Producer Prices Rise 0.7% In Q4- Final demand producer prices in Australia were up 0.7% on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday. The main contributors to growth were output of building construction (+1.6%), heavy and civil engineering construction (+1.5%) and computer and electronic equipment manufacturing (+4.2%). Offsetting the rise were price falls in petroleum refining and petroleum fuel manufacturing (-10.0%), other agriculture (-7.4%) and electricity supply; gas supply; and water supply, sewerage and drainage services (-2.6%). On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 5.8% - again missing forecasts for 6.3% and down from 6.4% in the previous three months.

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 13:20 IST

