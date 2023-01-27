JUST IN
US Stocks surge on upbeat economic data

The US stock market finished session notably higher on Thursday, 26 January 2023, as risk sentiments underpinned on the back of better-than-expected U. S. gross domestic product, durable goods orders, and new home sales data.

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 205.57 points, or 0.61%, to 33,949.41. The S&P500 index was up 44.21 points, or 1.1%, to 4,060.43. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index increased by 199.06 points, or 1.76%, to 11,512.41.

Total 10 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P500 Index. Energy was top performing sector, gaining 3.32%, followed by consumer discretionary (up 2%), communication services (up 2%), and information technology (up 1.6%).

ECONOMIC NEWS: The US economy expanded at an annualized rate of 2.9% in the fourth quarter, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' (BEA) first estimate showed on Thursday. This reading followed the 3.2% growth recorded in the third quarter. "The increase in real GDP reflected increases in private inventory investment, consumer spending, federal government spending, state and local government spending, and non-residential fixed investment that were partly offset by decreases in residential fixed investment and exports.

The Labor Department also released a report showing initial jobless claims unexpectedly dipped by 6,000 to a nine-month low 186,000 in the week ended January 21st. while the previous week's figure was revised up by 2,000 from 190,000 to 192,000.

Meanwhile, Commerce Department reports also showed a spike in durable goods orders and a continued increase in new home sales.

Durable goods orders spiked by 5.6% in December after tumbling by 1.7% in November.

New home sales increased 2.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 616,000 units in December. November's sales pace was revised lower to 602,000 units from the previously reported 640,000.

COMMODITY NEWS: Crude oil prices rose more than 1% on Thursday on expectations demand will strengthen as top oil importer China reopens its economy and on positive U. S. economic data. U. S. crude was up 1.2% to $81.13 per barrel and Brent was at $87.15, up 1.2% on the day.

Among Indian ADR, ICICI Bank added 0.87% to $20.86, INFOSYS was up 1.7% at $18.94, Dr Reddy's labs added 0.27% to $52.50, and WNS Holdings inclined 1.74% to $85.87, HDFC Bank was up 1.6% at $68.01 and Wipro rose 0.6% to $4.95. Azure Power Global declined 2.8% to $4.15. Tata Motors was steady at $25.14.

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 08:27 IST

