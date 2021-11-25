China Market ends lower; Realty, insurers lead losses

-
ALSO READ
Sunteck Realty Ltd Slips 4.57%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Shed 3.19%
Sunteck Realty Ltd Surges 6.07%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.49%
Oberoi Realty Ltd Spurts 3.41%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.22%
Sensex drops 314 pts, Nifty ends below 17,900; NSE VIX ends below 15 mark
Sensex slides 372 pts, Nifty ends at 17,764.80; VIX ends below 15 mark
-
The Mainland China share market finished session slight lower on Wednesday, 25 November 2021, as losses in property developers, insurers, and automobiles stocks offset gains in semiconductors stocks. At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.24%, or 8.52 points, to 3,584.18. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.33%, or 8.25 points, to 2,512.22. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.41%, or 20.22 points, to 4,896.44.
Shares of realty and insurers declined after reports that Chinese regulators will look into investment activities of insurers which were beyond the allowed investment scope, including those invested into commercial real estates projects, and into unlisted property developers.
Shares of semiconductors companies rose after the U.
S. government put some Chinese chipmakers on its trade blacklist, strengthening investors' belief China will offer more support to the industry.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan strengthened against the U. S. dollar on Thursday, despite softer mid-point fixing, as continued year-end corporate demand. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.3980 per dollar, 77 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3903. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.3882 at midday, 39 pips firmer than the previous late session close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU