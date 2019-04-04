China Market rallies for fifth straight session

Headline indices of the Mainland equity market closed higher for fifth straight session on Thursday, 04 April 2019, as risk sentiments bolstered by positive signals from activity growth, China-U. S. trade negotiations, and Beijing's policy stimulus to bolster growth. At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inclined 0.94%, or 30.28 points, to 3,246.57, a fresh high since March 22, 2018. The Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.45%, or 7.92 points, to 1,780.02. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1%, or 40.07 points, to 4,062.23. Chinese markets will be closed on Friday for the holiday.

Risk sentiments bolstered as trade negotiations going on in sound promising. And China's economy appears to be stabilising. said it would continue to suspend additional tariffs on US vehicles and auto parts after April 1 in a goodwill gesture after delayed tariff hikes on Chinese imports. A delegation led by will be in this week for another round of talks. Reports have indicated that the two sides are still trying to move past disagreement on how to enforce the terms of a deal and the related question of whether US tariffs already imposed on Chinese goods will be lifted immediately. US Trade has suggested in public comments that regardless of whether current tariffs stay in place, terms that allow the US to impose new tariffs unilaterally in response to a breach of contract are a potential enforcement mechanism.

The Chinese said that any arrangement must not be one-sided. recently commented to reporters that the existing tariffs would not be lifted initially as part of a deal.

China's activity grew for the first time in four months in March with quicker rises in output and overall new work, according to a private report released on Monday, which also showed the fastest growth in eight months. The Caixin General Purchasing Managers' Index, which measures the and is weighted toward private companies, came in at 50.8 in March, rebounding 0.9 percentage points from the previous month, Caixin magazine and research firm Markit said. A reading above 50 signals growth while one below 50 means contraction. The Caixin PMI is a private survey focusing on smaller businesses and offers a first glimpse into the operating environment. It is closely watched as an alternative to the official PMI. The official PMI for March released on Sunday (31st March 2019) was 50.5, compared with 49.2 in February.

CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan was little higher against the U. S. dollar on Thursday, as investors awaited more news from Sino-U. S. trade talks. Prior to market opening on Tuesday, the (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.7055 prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.7194. Spot yuan traded at 6.7139 per dollar at midday, 46 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.13 percent softer than the midpoint, mirroring a small rise in the U. S. dollar.

