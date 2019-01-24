China Market rises 0.41%

Headline indices of the Mainland equity market closed higher on Thursday, 24 January 2019, on the back of gains in financial firms' profits and as the approval for a new in has approved a plan to set up a Nasdaq-style board for tech companies in aimed at improving their ability to raise funds. At closing bell, the benchmark Composite Index rose 0.41%, or 10.69 points, to 2,591.69. The Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was up 0.46%, or 0.6.02 points, to 1,322.30.

The blue- CSI300 index was up 0.56%, or 17.73 points, to 3,158.78.

China's can maintain sustainable rates of growth despite global uncertainties, said on Wednesday, days after the world's second-largest posted its weakest expansion in nearly three decades.

Sectors of and gained most, with the sub-indexes rising 1.79% and 1.57%, respectively. surged by the daily limit of 10% to close at 4.82 yuan per share, and Sichuan Haite High-Tech increased 3.72% to close at 10.59 yuan.

Merchants Bank shares rose 2.36% after the company said its preliminary net profit was up nearly 15% in 2018.

CURRENCY NEWS: The (PBOC) set the yuan reference rate at 6.7802, stronger by 167 basis points from the previous day's fix of 6.7969. In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2% from the central parity rate each trading day. Onshore spot yuan was changing hands at 6.7866 at midday, 44 pips stronger than the previous late session close and 0.09 percent softer than the midpoint, after opening at 6.7896 per dollar. The offshore yuan was trading 0.15 percent weaker from the onshore spot at 6.7965 per dollar.

