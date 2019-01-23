Australia Market extends losses on growth worries, trade tensions

Headline indices of financial market declined for second straight session on Wednesday, 23 January 2019, as investors continued withdrawing recent profit amid concerns over the state of ongoing U. S.- trade negotiations, after reports that the had canceled a trade planning meeting with this week. sectors traded mixed, with led losses on the back of drop in crude prices but the has climbed into the day. Around late afternoon, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index declined 13 points, or 0.2%, to 5,845.80 points, while the broader All Ordinaries index dropped 13.28 points, or 0.2%, to 5,911 points.

Investors risk sentiments remain subdued on reports that the U. S. had cancelled a trade meeting with Chinese officials. Larry Kudlow, however, denied that report, telling that there was never a planned meeting other than the scheduled visit by Chinese next week. The U.

S. and are aiming to strike a deal to break their trade impasse before March 1. The two economic powerhouses have been locked in an ongoing trade war since 2018 which has seen both sides slap billions of dollars worth of tariffs on each other's goods.

On Monday, the (IMF) in its latest World Economic Outlook has downgraded its global growth forecast for 2019 to 3.5% and 3.6% for 2020 - 0.2% and 0.1% respectively below its previous prediction, citing a bigger-than-expected slowdown in and the Eurozone, and said failure to resolve trade tensions could further destabilise a slowing global Growth in China last year was the slowest since 1990 and investors are hoping for a breakthrough in US-Sino trade talks, with the tariff dispute between the world's largest economies already rippling through and global growth.

extended losses after a 2% price dive, with Search shares falling 1.7% and dropping 2.4%. shed 2.2%, dropped 1.3%, and was 1.1% lower.

Materials were lower too, with falling 1% after being accused of underpaying up to $300 million in iron ore royalties to the dating back to 2004. On Tuesday the giant said its second-quarter iron ore production fell 9%. fell 0.7% while gold plummeted 6.6% after flagging rising costs for the coming year.

Shares of financial sector were mixed. and edged slightly higher while was unchanged and NAB slightly lower after a tough morning for the sector. was down 0.7% while Challenger was 14.8% lower following a poor first half trading update. shares dropped 7.4% despite expectations of a 25% half-year profit lift. fell 3.8% to $5.51 after repaying super fund members following an accidental sale of assets in 2015.

Healthcare benchmark rose 0.8%, was up 1% while and were also higher.

CURRENCY: Australian Dollar softened against greenback and against a basket of other peers on Wednesday. dollar was at $0.7124 after seeing highs above $0.714 yesterday.

OFFSHORE MARKET NEWS: US share market closed down on Tuesday. The fell 301.87 points to close at 24,404.48. The S&P 500 shed 1.4% to finish at 2,632.90 while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.9% to close at 7,020.36.

