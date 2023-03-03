China Market rises on strong service PMI data

-
The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.02%, or 0.51 point, to 2,152.13. The blue-chip CSI300 index added 0.31%, or 12.81 points, to 4,130.55.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 55.0 in February from 52.9 in January, a back-to-back monthly increase in activity after the government abruptly dismantled anti-virus measures in December. The 50-point mark separates expansion and contraction in activity on a monthly basis.
Caixin/S&P's composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, rose to 54.2 in February from 51.1 a month earlier, marking the quickest expansion since June.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan appreciated against the dollar on Friday, despite weaker mid-point fixing by China's central bank. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9117 per dollar, 309 pips or 0.45% weaker than the previous fix of 6.8808. In the spot market, the yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.9060 at midday, 133 pips firmer than the previous late session close.
