China Market ends softer ahead of NPC meeting

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.05%, or 1.69 points, to 3,310.65. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.52%, or 11.18 points, to 2,152.64. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.22%, or 9.20 points, to 4,117.74.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Thursday, despite firmer mid-point fixing by China's central bank, after hawkish comments by a Federal Reserve official revived concerns that its restrictive interest rate policy would persist.
Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.8808 per U. S. dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.94. In the spot market, the yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.8947 at midday, 218 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.20% away from the midpoint.
