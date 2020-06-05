China Stocks end higher

The Mainland China share market finished session higher on Friday, 05 June 2020, on expectations of fresh policy support from the Chinese government. At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4%, or 11.55 points, to 2,930.80.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.22%, or 4.07 points, to 1,856.61. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.48%, or 19.06 points, down at 4,001.25.

The aviation sector posted strong performance, with shares of China Express Airlines Co., Ltd. surging by the daily limit of 10% to end at 15.32 yuan per share. Companies in the beer and food processing sectors led the losses.

The People's Bank of China drained a net 450 billion yuan ($63.3 billion), the biggest weekly net drain since mid-February, compared with 670 billion yuan of net injection a week earlier.

