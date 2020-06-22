JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » International » Market Report

GTL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 160.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

China Stocks end mixed

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

The Mainland China share market finished session mixed on Monday, 22 June 2020, as sentiments were pressured by persistent concerns about a potential second wave of coronavirus infections. At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.08%, or 2.36 points, to 2,965.27. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.29%, or 5.54 points, to 1,936.65. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.08%, or 3.34 points, to 4,102.05.

Risk sentiments were muted on renewed worries about a second wave of global coronavirus infections.

Beijing has expanded nucleic acid testing across the city of 20 million after a cluster of infections linked to a food wholesale market erupted just over a week ago.

China kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged on Monday, with the 1-year loan prime rate left at 3.85%. The 5-year loan prime rate was also kept steady at 4.65%.

CURRENCY NEWS: The yuan eased against the dollar on Monday, despite firmer mid-point fixing by central bank, weighed by renewed worries about a second wave of global coronavirus infections, which could derail any economic recovery. Prior to the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0865 per dollar, 48 pips or 0.07% firmer than the previous fix of 7.0913. In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0810 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0782 at midday, 79 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 17:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU