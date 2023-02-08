China Stocks fall on profit booking

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.49%, or 15.99 points, to 3,232.11. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was down 0.54%, or 11.58 points, to 2,141.31.
The blue-chip CSI300 index sank 0.44%, or 18.09 points, to 4,076.14.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday, after firmer mid-point fixing by China's central bank. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.7752 per dollar, 215 pips or 0.32% firmer than the previous fix of 6.7967. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.7791 at midday, 79 pips firmer than the previous late session close.
