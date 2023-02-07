Singapore Market ends lower

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 5.09 points, or 0.15%, to 3,380.84 after trading between 3,374.62 and 3,397.32. Volume was 1.43 billion shares worth S$1.21 billion changed hands.
There were 298 gainers and 235 decliners.
The top performing stock in Straits Times Index constituents was Sembcorp Industries which rose 2.2% to S$3.68, while the bottom performing stock was Keppel DC REIT, falling 3.76% to S$2.05.
Haw Par Corp was the biggest gainer by value on the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday, rising 2.3% to S$10.16. Jardine Matheson Holdings was the biggest loser for the day, shedding 1.2% to US$53.24.
The local banks were higher. United Overseas Bank was up 0.66% to S$30.54 and DBS Group Holdings added 0.4% to S$35.99, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was up 0.15% at S$13.02.
