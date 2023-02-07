Singapore Market ends lower

The Singapore stock market finished session lower on Tuesday, 07 February 2023, snapping two days winning streak, as investors opted to book recent profit on following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight and on caution ahead of speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington later on Tuesday.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 5.09 points, or 0.15%, to 3,380.84 after trading between 3,374.62 and 3,397.32. Volume was 1.43 billion shares worth S$1.21 billion changed hands.

There were 298 gainers and 235 decliners.

The top performing stock in Straits Times Index constituents was Sembcorp Industries which rose 2.2% to S$3.68, while the bottom performing stock was Keppel DC REIT, falling 3.76% to S$2.05.

Haw Par Corp was the biggest gainer by value on the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday, rising 2.3% to S$10.16. Jardine Matheson Holdings was the biggest loser for the day, shedding 1.2% to US$53.24.

The local banks were higher. United Overseas Bank was up 0.66% to S$30.54 and DBS Group Holdings added 0.4% to S$35.99, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was up 0.15% at S$13.02.

