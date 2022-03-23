China Stocks gain on stimulus hopes

The Mainland China share market closed higher on Wednesday, 23 March 2022, as investors were expecting stimulus measures, including possible cuts to banks' reserve requirements, after assurances of more support by the country's economic czar Vice Premier Liu He and other policymaking bodies last week.
However, market gains capped amid lingering concerns about surge in domestic COVID-19 infections. China has been urging its people to take vaccines and carrying out mass testing to contain an outbreak of Omicron cases in its wealthiest city Shanghai, which reported a sixth straight increase in daily asymptomatic coronavirus cases.
At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.34%, or 11.17 points, to 3,271.03.
The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.54%, or 11.52 points, to 2,163.20. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 20.5%, or 21.23 points, to 4,276.52.
Shares of hydrogen-related firms such as Hunan Hengguang Technology Co rose to their daily limit as the state planner unveiled production plans of hydrogen and hydrogen-fuelled vehicles by 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU