China Telecom Global partners with Tata Communications

To launch global (IoT) service in the Chinese market

Telecom Global and are working together to launch a global (IoT) service in the Chinese market. The partnership will allow companies to deploy and manage devices easily and cost-effectively within and internationally across multiple industries, including consumer and manufacturing, automotive, transport and logistics.

Telecom Global and will cooperate to support global opportunities. The MOVE service leverages the company's relationships with more than 600 mobile network operators worldwide, to ensure that a new IoT-enabled or automotive system, for example, can be instantly connected, anywhere in the world. With this platform and capabilities, will be able to enhance the global reach of its offering, and address the needs of both Chinese and overseas based corporations.

Through this partnership, China Telecom Global also provides Tata Communications with connectivity for Mainland China, Hong Kong and Tata Communications can also leverage China Telecom's vast 4G network resources to support its customers with competitive and high-quality IoT connectivity in the Greater China market. For specific vertical industries such as automotive, China Telecom Global will provide Tata Communications with IoT that are compliant with Chinese market requirements.

