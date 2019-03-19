Jindal Saw gets ratings revision in credit ratings from CARE

JUST IN
Jindal Saw announced that CARE Rating has revised / upgraded the ratings of facilities of the company as under -

Non convertible debentures - CARE AA; Stable (Revised from CARE AA-; Positive) Long term banking facilities - CARE AA; Stable (Revised from CARE AA-; Positive)

First Published: Tue, March 19 2019. 18:48 IST

