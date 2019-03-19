Jindal Saw gets ratings revision in credit ratings from CARE

-
Jindal Saw announced that CARE Rating has revised / upgraded the ratings of facilities of the company as under -
Non convertible debentures - CARE AA; Stable (Revised from CARE AA-; Positive) Long term banking facilities - CARE AA; Stable (Revised from CARE AA-; Positive)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
