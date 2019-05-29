Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company raises USD 222 mn from boosting finance to MSMEs

IFC, a member of the Group, has anchored an investment round of $222 million into Cholamandalam Investment & Company (CIFCL) to help expand access to for micro and small borrowers, especially in the rural and semi-urban parts of

Of the total amount, $92 million is from IFC's own account and the rest syndicated from First Abu Dhabi Bank ($50 million), ($50 million), AI-Khaimah PJSC ($20 million), and CTBC Bank Co.($10 million).

By bringing foreign banks as investors, IFC is helping CIFCL diversify its funding sources.

This is the company's first US dollar-syndicated deal since January 2019, when the permitted NBFCs to tap into the offshore credit market.

