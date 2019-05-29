JUST IN
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company raises USD 222 mn from boosting finance to MSMEs

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has anchored an investment round of $222 million into Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (CIFCL) to help expand access to finance for micro and small borrowers, especially in the rural and semi-urban parts of India.

Of the total amount, $92 million is from IFC's own account and the rest syndicated from First Abu Dhabi Bank ($50 million), MUFG Bank ($50 million), National Bank of Ras AI-Khaimah PJSC ($20 million), and CTBC Bank Co.($10 million).

By bringing foreign banks as investors, IFC is helping CIFCL diversify its funding sources.

This is the company's first US dollar-syndicated deal since January 2019, when the Reserve Bank of India permitted NBFCs to tap into the offshore credit market.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 18:24 IST

