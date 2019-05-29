JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

HDFC disburses subsidiary of over Rs 2300 cr under PMAY - Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme

Howard Hotels approves change in company secretary
Business Standard

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals repays terms loans of Rs 47.62 cr

Capital Market 

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced that the company has made the pre-payment of term loan of Rs 27.57 crore due to banks on today in addition to regular repayment schedule.

Thus the company made the pre-payment of term loan of aggregate amount of Rs 47.62 crore till date to reduce the debt of the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 18:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements