IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals repays terms loans of Rs 47.62 cr

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced that the company has made the pre-payment of term loan of Rs 27.57 crore due to banks on today in addition to regular repayment schedule.
Thus the company made the pre-payment of term loan of aggregate amount of Rs 47.62 crore till date to reduce the debt of the company.
