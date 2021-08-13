CII has been the bridge between the government and other stakeholders : Piyush Goyal

-
Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Minister of Commerce & Industries, Textiles, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, during a Plenary Session said that today the world is looking at India to play a much bigger role and to find the right balance between various trading nations in terms of supply chain and in terms of dependence on certain geographies. He further added that it is incumbent upon all of us that we address what is desired from us.
The mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform has been the Government's guiding light and has been inculcated in every action of the government, Goyal said. The Government has been working towards further improvements in the business processes and as a result the Government will be soon be launching a genuine single window system in partnership with the industry, informed the Hon'ble Minister.
Highlighting the role played being by CII, Hon'ble Minister said CII has been the bridge between the government and so many other stakeholders- industry, services, civil society and even common man. He urged CII for ideas, imaginations, inspirations, which country is looking for and with industry partnership we can make India@75 a hub of the future and ideas. He also coined a new term IDEAS - where I stands for investment; D stands for demand which India has to offer; E for exports and employment generation; A for aspirations of 1.3 billion population for better future; and S for startups.
Hon'ble Minister said we are looking at Jan Bhagidari (involvement of the people) and Udyog Bhagidari (involvement of the business community), both working tighter to become Vikas ki Bhagidari. India@75 is clearly an opportunity to reflect on tremendous and remarkable structural reforms, which India has witnessed, he added.
