Vehicle Scrappage Policy Is Significant Milestone In India's Development Journey Says Prime Minister

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi launched the Vehicle Scrappage Policy today and noted that it is a significant milestone in India's development journey. Vehicle scrapping will help phase out unfit & polluting vehicles in an environment friendly manner.

The policy is aimed at incentivising owners of old and polluting vehicles to take them off the road. Commercial vehicles that are over 15 years old and personal vehicles that are more than 20 years old will be eligible for scrapping.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)