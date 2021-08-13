Vehicle Scrappage Policy Is Significant Milestone In India's Development Journey Says Prime Minister

-
ALSO READ
India Has 51 Lakh Light Motor Vehicles Older Than 20 years According Scrapping Policy Details
Eco Recycling launches mobile app to collect e-waste for recycling
RattanIndia's Revolt Motors to benefit from incentives under Maharashtra EV Policy 2021
Ministry of Heavy Industries Says 5.17 Lakh Electric Vehicles Registered In Country Over Last Three Years
Eco Recycling consolidated net profit rises 411.11% in the March 2021 quarter
-
The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi launched the Vehicle Scrappage Policy today and noted that it is a significant milestone in India's development journey. Vehicle scrapping will help phase out unfit & polluting vehicles in an environment friendly manner.
The policy is aimed at incentivising owners of old and polluting vehicles to take them off the road. Commercial vehicles that are over 15 years old and personal vehicles that are more than 20 years old will be eligible for scrapping.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU