Consumer Price Index Eases To 5.59% In July

The country's retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), slipped to 5.59% in the month of July. This is the first time in last three months that the CPI data has come below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper margin of 6%.

The reading stood at 6.26% in June. During the month of July 2021, NSO collected prices from 99.5% villages and 97.8% urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 85.8% for rural and 89.7% for urban.

