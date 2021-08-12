Index Of Industrial Production Jumps By 13.6% On Year

-
-
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP), saw a year-on-year growth of 13.6% in June, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Thursday. For the month of June 2021, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 122.6.
The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of June 2021 stand at 105.5, 121.0 and 169.1 respectively. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 122.4 for Primary Goods, 80.2 for Capital Goods, 132.6 for Intermediate Goods and 136.8 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of June 2021. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 101.7 and 140.8 respectively for the month of June 2021.
