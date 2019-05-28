Cindrella Financial Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cindrella Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Cindrella Hotels standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Cognizant beats quarterly expectations, names new CEO
Wirecard partners RBL Bank to drive financial inclusion
FinTech Has Potential To Reshape Financial services And Financial Inclusion Landscape In fundamental Ways Says RBI Governor
-
Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.03 croreCindrella Financial Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.030.01 200 0.070.04 75 OPM %00 -14.29-75.00 - PBDT00 0 0.01-0.03 LP PBT00 0 0.01-0.03 LP NP00 0 0.01-0.03 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU