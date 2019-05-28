Cindrella Hotels standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.13% to Rs 1.44 crore

Net profit of declined 71.43% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.13% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.70% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 4.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1.441.414.784.6225.0034.0419.6719.700.370.470.920.880.230.430.390.350.100.350.280.27

