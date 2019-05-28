Cindrella Hotels standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Ducon Infratechnologies provides business update
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.13% to Rs 1.44 crore

Net profit of Cindrella Hotels declined 71.43% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.13% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.70% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 4.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.441.41 2 4.784.62 3 OPM %25.0034.04 -19.6719.70 - PBDT0.370.47 -21 0.920.88 5 PBT0.230.43 -47 0.390.35 11 NP0.100.35 -71 0.280.27 4

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 11:19 IST

