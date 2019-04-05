Cipla advances after getting EIR from USFDA

rose 0.95% to Rs 527.05 at 09:18 IST on BSE after the company received the Establishment Inspection Report from the USFDA, indicating closure of the inspection of

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 April 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 105.85 points, or 0.27% to 38,790.57

On the BSE, 22,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.68 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 532.90 and a low of Rs 527 so far during the day.

said that following the inspection by the (USFDA) at the from 21 to 28 January 2019, the company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), indicating closure of the inspection.

Cipla's consolidated profit after tax fell 17% to Rs 332 crore on 2% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 4008 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

is a global company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)