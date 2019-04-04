Volumes soar at Varroc Engineering Ltd counter

Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 18.63 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 52.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35521 shares

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 April 2019.

Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 18.63 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 52.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35521 shares. The stock gained 5.53% to Rs.612.05. Volumes stood at 22458 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 77.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.15 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.77% to Rs.667.20. Volumes stood at 71.08 lakh shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 34.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.56% to Rs.162.80. Volumes stood at 34.84 lakh shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25975 shares. The stock lost 0.62% to Rs.543.85. Volumes stood at 19877 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 78495 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21687 shares. The stock slipped 2.35% to Rs.476.65. Volumes stood at 16680 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)