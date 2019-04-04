Patspin India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
Shiva Texyarn Ltd, Bhagyanagar India Ltd, BLB Ltd and Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 April 2019.
Patspin India Ltd crashed 8.30% to Rs 10.5 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3935 shares in the past one month.
Shiva Texyarn Ltd lost 7.02% to Rs 157. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 886 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 532 shares in the past one month.
Bhagyanagar India Ltd tumbled 6.96% to Rs 30.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 209 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1508 shares in the past one month.
BLB Ltd slipped 6.93% to Rs 5.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1088 shares in the past one month.
Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd fell 6.15% to Rs 86.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1676 shares in the past one month.
