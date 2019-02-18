Cyient launches its Connected Equipment offering for OEMs and Equipment owners and operators

has launched its Connected Equipment offering. The new service will provide original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and equipment owners and operators with a combination of advanced analytics, loT connectivity and asset health monitoring that will help increase equipment reliability, productivity, and operational safety, while decreasing operating expenses.

With this offering, will help its clients move from reacting to failures with costly, corrective maintenance to a proactive approach, using data for a more effective predictive maintenance process with prescriptive actions.

Backed by its own best practices, Cyient's comprehensive connected equipment strategy employs to capture machine-to-machine {M2M) equipment data, using connectivity to bring the data together. Cyient's data scientists design and integrate machine learning and modules to analyze the data and provide real-time insights to help clients better monitor the health of their assets. As an experienced digital partner, can reduce costs and risks for industrial, heavy equipment, mining, and companies by improving operational efficiency and personnel safety.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)