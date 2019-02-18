JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Gokaldas Exports signs MoU with Govt. of Karnataka for setting up apparel manufacuturing units in Ballary District
Business Standard

Wipro launches QuMIC

Capital Market 

Wipro announced the launch of QuMiC (Quick Migration to Cloud), a comprehensive platform designed to transform the way organisations migrate to Oracle Cloud. Using QuMiC, Wipro and Oracle aim to simplify and accelerate the journey to Oracle Cloud for their customers. Wipro is platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 19:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements