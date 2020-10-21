Cipla, Hindustan Zinc, Indian Energy Exchange in spotlight

-
ALSO READ
Cipla launches generic Nintedanib for treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
Brigade Enterprises's subsidiary Mysore Projects enters into partnership with Prestige Estate Projects
Mahindra CIE Automotive tumbles after Q4 PAT slumped 86%
Mahindra CIE Automotive consolidated net profit declines 86.36% in the March 2020 quarter
Boehringer Ingelheim India gets DCGI nod for Nintedanib for SSc-ILD treatment
-
Cipla announced that it has launched generic Nintedanib for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). Available as 100 mg and 150 mg capsules, it will be marketed under the brand name Nintib. This launch marks yet another milestone in Cipla's decade-long commitment to treat IPF, a rare lung disease that impacts ten in one lakh people.
Hindustan Zinc reported 6.78% fall in net profit to Rs 1,940 crore on 18.6% rise in total income to Rs 6,050 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Hindustan Zinc's board of directors approved interim dividend of Rs 21.30 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21.
Indian Energy Exchange reported 9.2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 44.33 crore on 0.01% fall in total income to Rs 78.71 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Mahindra CIE Automotive reported 0.69% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.76 crore on 7.53% fall in total income to Rs 1,736.35 crore in Q3 September 2020 over Q3 September 2019.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 90.68 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 89.51 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total income dropped 49.64% to Rs 283.66 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Brigade Enterprises said that its wholly owned subsidiary Mysore Projects has entered into a limited liability partnership agreement with Prestige Estates Projects in Prestige OMR Ventures in the ratio of 30% and 70% respectively.
The board of directors of NHPC has approved the proposal to initiate the process of merger / amalgamation of Lanco Teesta Hydro Power (a wholly owned subsidiary of NHPC) with NHPC.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU