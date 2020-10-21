Cipla, Hindustan Zinc, Indian Energy Exchange in spotlight

Cipla announced that it has launched generic Nintedanib for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). Available as 100 mg and 150 mg capsules, it will be marketed under the brand name Nintib. This launch marks yet another milestone in Cipla's decade-long commitment to treat IPF, a rare lung disease that impacts ten in one lakh people.

Hindustan Zinc reported 6.78% fall in net profit to Rs 1,940 crore on 18.6% rise in total income to Rs 6,050 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Hindustan Zinc's board of directors approved interim dividend of Rs 21.30 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21.

Indian Energy Exchange reported 9.2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 44.33 crore on 0.01% fall in total income to Rs 78.71 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Mahindra CIE Automotive reported 0.69% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.76 crore on 7.53% fall in total income to Rs 1,736.35 crore in Q3 September 2020 over Q3 September 2019.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 90.68 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 89.51 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total income dropped 49.64% to Rs 283.66 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Brigade Enterprises said that its wholly owned subsidiary Mysore Projects has entered into a limited liability partnership agreement with Prestige Estates Projects in Prestige OMR Ventures in the ratio of 30% and 70% respectively.

The board of directors of NHPC has approved the proposal to initiate the process of merger / amalgamation of Lanco Teesta Hydro Power (a wholly owned subsidiary of NHPC) with NHPC.

