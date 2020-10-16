Persistent Systems, Mindtree, Cyient in focus

Persistent Systems announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Palo Alto, CA-based CAPIOT, including its subsidiaries in Australia, India and Singapore.

Mindtree's consolidated profit after tax rose 19.1% to Rs 253.70 crore on a 0.9% rise in revenue to Rs 1926 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q1 June 2020.

Cyient's consolidated profit after tax rose 3% to Rs 83.90 crore on a 1.2% rise in revenue to Rs 1003.30 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q1 June 2020.

AstraZeneca Pharma India will launch Calquence in India on October 21, 2020. Acalabrutinib100mg capsules (Calquence) is indicated for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy, indicated for treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL)/ small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

Dhanuka Agritech said its buyback will open on October 20 and close on November 2. The buyback offer is for of not exceeding 10,00,000 equity shares at Rs 1,000 per share on a proportionate basis through the tender offer process using stock exchange mechanism.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)