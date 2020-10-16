Persistent Systems, Mindtree, Cyient in focus

-
ALSO READ
Persistent Systems to acquire CAPIOT
COVID-19: 42 new cases in Karnataka, total infections crosses 900 mark
AstraZeneca Pharma India receives import and market permission for Dapagliflozin film coated tablet
Eureka Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Silicon Valley Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Persistent Systems announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Palo Alto, CA-based CAPIOT, including its subsidiaries in Australia, India and Singapore.
Mindtree's consolidated profit after tax rose 19.1% to Rs 253.70 crore on a 0.9% rise in revenue to Rs 1926 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q1 June 2020.
Cyient's consolidated profit after tax rose 3% to Rs 83.90 crore on a 1.2% rise in revenue to Rs 1003.30 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q1 June 2020.
AstraZeneca Pharma India will launch Calquence in India on October 21, 2020. Acalabrutinib100mg capsules (Calquence) is indicated for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy, indicated for treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL)/ small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).
Dhanuka Agritech said its buyback will open on October 20 and close on November 2. The buyback offer is for of not exceeding 10,00,000 equity shares at Rs 1,000 per share on a proportionate basis through the tender offer process using stock exchange mechanism.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU