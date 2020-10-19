Dr. Reddy's, HDFC Bank, Avenue Supermarts in focus

-
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, announced that they have received approval from the Drug Control General of India (DCGI) to conduct an adaptive phase 2/3 human clinical trial for Sputnik V vaccine in India. This will be a multicenter and randomized controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study.
