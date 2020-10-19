Dr. Reddy's, HDFC Bank, Avenue Supermarts in focus

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, announced that they have received approval from the Drug Control General of India (DCGI) to conduct an adaptive phase 2/3 human clinical trial for Sputnik V vaccine in India. This will be a multicenter and randomized controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study.

HDFC Bank reported 18.41% rise in net profit to Rs 7,513.11 crore on a 6.86% rise in total income to Rs 36,069.42 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Avenue Supermarts reported 38.46% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 198.55 crore on a 10.68% fall in total income to Rs 5,358.37 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Reliance Industries said that its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures received the subscription amount of Rs 5512.50 crore from Gamnat Pte. and Lathe Investment Pte. (GIC) and allotted in the aggregate 80,798,827 equity shares to GIC.

IndusInd Bank said that RBI has imposed monetary penalty of Rs 4.50 crore on the bank for non-compliance with certain directions issued by RBI on 'Exposure Norms', 'Prudential Norms on Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning pertaining to Advances', 'SPARC - Monitoring of Information Submission by bank', 'Creation of a Central Repository of Large Common Exposures - Across Banks' read with directions on 'Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) - Revision in Reporting', and 'Disclosure in Financial Statements - Notes to Accounts'.

Tinplate Company of India reported 26.91% rise in net profit to Rs 16.08 crore on a 1.27% fall in total income to Rs 536.94 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

IIFL Securities reported 104.95% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.93 crore on a 18.05% rise in total income to Rs 218.22 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

