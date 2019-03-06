JUST IN
Cipla launches cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets in US

Cipla and its subsidiary Cipla USA, Inc., (hereafter referred to as 'Cipla') announced a phased launch of generic cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets (30mg, 60mg and 90mg) in the USA.

The launch is a subject of ongoing litigation.

Cipla's cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets (30mg, 60mg and 90mg) is AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Sensipar, a branded drug marketed by Amgen, Inc. Cinacalcet tablets are indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, for the treatment of hypercalcemia in adult patients with Parathyroid Carcinoma, and for treatment of severe hypercalcemia in adult patients with primary HPT who are unable to undergo parathyroidectomy.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 09:20 IST

