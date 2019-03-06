Cipla launches cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets in US

and its subsidiary USA, Inc., (hereafter referred to as 'Cipla') announced a phased launch of generic hydrochloride tablets (30mg, 60mg and 90mg) in the USA.

The launch is a subject of ongoing litigation.

Cipla's hydrochloride tablets (30mg, 60mg and 90mg) is AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Sensipar, a branded drug marketed by Amgen, Inc. tablets are indicated for the treatment of (HPT) in adult patients with (CKD) on dialysis, for the treatment of in adult patients with Parathyroid Carcinoma, and for treatment of in adult patients with primary HPT who are unable to undergo parathyroidectomy.

