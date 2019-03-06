White Organic Agro receives order for cultivation of Okra vegetable

White Organic Agro has received an order for plantation and supply of residue free organic Okra from Innovative Cuisine. The company has already supplied long beans, fenugreek, green vegetable pigeon to Innovative Cuisine.

They have also shown interest in various pulses like Green Gram and Black gram.

The company shall begin the plantation post Holi and shall go on for the summer season (i.e :- till End of June 2019). The total revenue expected from the overall cultivation of would be approx Rs 1.5 crore per cycle. The scalability of business of in the international market from our farms is Rs 7.5 to 10 crore.

