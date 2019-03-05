CDPQ to invest over Rs 1800 crore in Edelweiss NBFC

announced that CDPQ Private Equity Asia, a wholly owned subsidiary of de d et placement du Quec (CDPQ), one of North America's largest managers, has signed an agreement to invest over Rs 1800 crore (approximately US$250 million) in ECL Finance, the company (NBFC) arm of The planned investment by CDPQ would contribute towards establishing a large and diversified credit platform in This proposed investment will close after customary regulatory approvals.

has built a significant competitive position across businesses including the Credit segment. With a credit book of around Rs 30,000 crore (approximately US$4.2 billion) (Q3FY19) that is spread across wholesale and retail segments, the business has both robust size and scalability.

The agreement with CDPQ will enable ECL to capitalize on opportunities in the credit market and confirm the capability of the Group to capture opportunities in the NBFC space. It provides thrust to the business for technology and digital investments. This investment also ensures that ECL has the requisite resources to maintain strong organic growth, as well as take advantage of any market consolidation opportunities.

