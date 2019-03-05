Jubilant Pharma issues rated unsecured bonds of USD 200 mn

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant Life Sciences' subsidiary proposes to issue unsecured bonds outside India
Jubilant Life Sciences's subsidiary Jubiliant Pharma issues unsecured bonds for USD 200 mn
Jubilant Life Sciences raises Rs 350 cr via NCDs
Jubilant promoter junks plan to seek corporate brand loyalty from three listed group cos
Jubilant Life to pay 0.25% of revenue as brand royalty to promoter group firm
-
Jubilant Life Sciences announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jubilant Pharma has successfully completed on 05 March 2019, the issuance of rated unsecured bonds (the 'Notes') to institutional investors outside India under Regulation S of the U.
S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, bearing interest at 6.00% per annum. The Notes were issued at par in a principal amount of US$200 million and will mature in March, 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU