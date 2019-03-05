Jubilant Pharma issues rated unsecured bonds of USD 200 mn

JUST IN
Business Standard

Jubilant Life Sciences announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jubilant Pharma has successfully completed on 05 March 2019, the issuance of rated unsecured bonds (the 'Notes') to institutional investors outside India under Regulation S of the U.

S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, bearing interest at 6.00% per annum. The Notes were issued at par in a principal amount of US$200 million and will mature in March, 2024.

First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 19:10 IST

