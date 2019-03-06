JUST IN
Business Standard

L&T Construction receives orders from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

Capital Market 

Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business of L&T Construction has secured orders from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for the design and construction of the Phase - 2 works.

The scope for Package No. 2 includes under-ground structures (tunnels & stations) 2.76 Km (approx.) long from Vellara Junction station to Shivajinagar station and three UG Metro Stations at Vellara Junction, M.

G. Road and Shivajinagar on the Reach-6 line.

Package no. 3 involves design Et construction of under-ground structures (tunnels & stations) 2.884 Km (approx.) long from Shivajinagar Station to Tannery Road Station and two UG Metro Stations at Cantonment and Pottery Town on the same metro rail line.

The project is to be completed in 42 months.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 09:16 IST

