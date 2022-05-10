Cipla launches 'RT-Direct' multiplex COVID-19 RT PCR test kit in India

Cipla announced the commercialisation of 'RT-Direct' multiplex COVID-19 RT PCR Test kit in India, in partnership with Genes2Me Pvt. Ltd. With this Cipla is expanding its diagnostics offering to bring more advance and innovative products.

Cipla will be responsible for the distribution of RT Direct kits in India and has commenced supply of the same.

This kit is validated at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved Centre.

It is based on the 'gold standard RT-PCR method with coverage of three target genes specific to SARS-COV-2 along with IC, which is much advanced than others having 1 or 2 target genes. This greatly increases the sensitivity of the RTPCR test.

RT-Direct test protocol does not require any RNA extraction process, making it faster and helps deliver results in just 45 minutes. It will also increase the throughput of any testing lab by threefold compared to the normal RT-PCR test protocol time of 120-150 minutes.

