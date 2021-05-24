Cipla Ltd spurts 0.28%, gains for five straight sessions

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 929.5, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.08% in last one year as compared to a 68.3% gain in NIFTY and a 48.21% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Cipla Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 929.5, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 15195.95. The Sensex is at 50635.65, up 0.19%. Cipla Ltd has added around 2.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13993.7, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 85.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 928.7, up 0.1% on the day. Cipla Ltd is up 48.08% in last one year as compared to a 68.3% gain in NIFTY and a 48.21% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 30.28 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)